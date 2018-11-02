Insider Buying: Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Director Acquires 3,080 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch bought 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $134,534.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,037.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 249,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,723. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,783,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 610,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 68,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,811.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 309,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

