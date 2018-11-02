Insider Buying: Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Director Purchases $112,500.00 in Stock

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.33. Investar Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Investar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Investar by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investar by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.