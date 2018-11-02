Insider Buying: GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Insider Acquires 3,763 Shares of Stock

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) insider Jane Anscombe purchased 3,763 shares of GVC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 943 ($12.32) on Friday. GVC Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GVC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Numis Securities boosted their price target on GVC from GBX 1,141 ($14.91) to GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,199.31 ($15.67).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

