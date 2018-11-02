Insider Buying: CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Director Buys 9,341 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,292.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Consol Energy Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 10,400 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $195,520.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 12,300 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $232,224.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 8,895 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,201.70.

On Thursday, October 11th, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 14,600 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $271,268.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,600 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $179,904.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 5,036 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,381.84.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 13,200 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $243,276.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 13,500 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $242,460.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 10,700 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $191,851.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 7,600 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $136,040.00.

CCR stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $523.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is presently 140.41%.

CCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Clarkson Capital lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 32,465.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

