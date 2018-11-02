Insider Buying: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director John J. Doyle, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $19.35.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.