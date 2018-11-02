Insider Buying: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) EVP Purchases 1,564 Shares of Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 1,564 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $116.83. 610,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,564. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.27 and a one year high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,079,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

