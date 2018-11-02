Inphi’s (IPHI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “IPHI reported 3Q18 revenue and NG EPS slightly above the midpoint of guidance. Revenues grew 12% Q/Q in 3Q18 due to strength in Data Center products with the ramp of PAM-4 products and strength in ColorZ demand following a soft 2Q18. Inphi remains on track to begin shipping its Porrima 100G single-lambda PAM solution in 4Q18 given the pull-in of 200G/400G deployments with hyperscale operators. The LH/metro market was stable in 3Q18 and is expected to grow Q/Q in 4Q18. With the ramp of IPHI’s intra-datacenter PAM-4 solutions further diversifying the company’s customer base and end market exposure and the LH/metro business returning to Q/Q growth, we reiterate our Buy and $40 PT .””

IPHI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.14. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $431,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,694 shares of company stock worth $444,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Inphi by 11.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 834,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,961 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 40.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 581,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inphi by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 6.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 462,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 346,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. It offers analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions; and semiconductor solutions. Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

