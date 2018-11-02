Inphi (IPHI) Trading Up 5.4% on Strong Earnings

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 1,061,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 750,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inphi to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $36.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $431,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 12,694 shares of company stock worth $444,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Inphi by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Inphi by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Inphi by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. It offers analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions; and semiconductor solutions. Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

