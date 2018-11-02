Inphi (IPHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Inphi updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-$0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.14. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $431,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $444,709. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. It offers analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions; and semiconductor solutions. Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

