Inphi (IPHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Inphi updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-$0.43 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.14. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.
In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $431,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $444,709. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Inphi Company Profile
Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. It offers analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions; and semiconductor solutions. Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.
