Innoviva Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (INVA)

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,052 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,532% compared to the average daily volume of 187 put options.

In other Innoviva news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 8,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,546.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 109,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 296,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a net margin of 70.01%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

