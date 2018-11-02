Innodata Inc (INOD) Major Shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor Purchases 29,110 Shares

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 29,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $40,754.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innodata alerts:

On Thursday, November 1st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 248,926 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $350,985.66.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 60,068 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $84,095.20.

On Thursday, October 11th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 82,137 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $114,991.80.

On Friday, September 21st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 5,653 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $7,575.02.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 26,107 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $33,678.03.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 34,975 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $42,319.75.

Innodata stock remained flat at $$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Innodata Inc has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Luzich Partners LLC increased its stake in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,624 shares during the quarter. Innodata accounts for approximately 1.8% of Luzich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Luzich Partners LLC owned approximately 7.25% of Innodata worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.