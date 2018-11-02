Innodata Inc (INOD) Major Shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor Acquires 248,926 Shares

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 248,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $350,985.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 29,110 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $40,754.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 60,068 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,095.20.

On Thursday, October 11th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 82,137 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,991.80.

On Friday, September 21st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 5,653 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,575.02.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 26,107 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,678.03.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 34,975 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,319.75.

INOD opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Innodata Inc has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Luzich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,624 shares during the quarter. Innodata accounts for approximately 1.8% of Luzich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Luzich Partners LLC owned about 7.25% of Innodata worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

