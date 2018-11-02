Ingredion (INGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Ingredion updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.80-7.05 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $6.80-7.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,349. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,392,000 after purchasing an additional 339,432 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,829,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,859,000 after purchasing an additional 398,071 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,472,000 after purchasing an additional 396,628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.