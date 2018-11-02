Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,236,000 after purchasing an additional 153,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,473,000 after purchasing an additional 740,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,636,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,281,000 after purchasing an additional 162,210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

