ING Groep (INGA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.79 ($17.19).

INGA stock opened at €14.35 ($16.69) on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

