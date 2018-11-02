Infosys (INFY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,302,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,702,983. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.41. Infosys has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 34.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Infosys by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 13,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 31,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

