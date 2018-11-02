Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned approximately 0.84% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,158,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of ILPT opened at $21.29 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

