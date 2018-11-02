Indoor Harvest (INQD) & Curtiss-Wright (CW) Financial Contrast

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Indoor Harvest has a beta of -3.48, meaning that its share price is 448% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Indoor Harvest and Curtiss-Wright, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 N/A Curtiss-Wright 0 2 5 0 2.71

Curtiss-Wright has a consensus target price of $136.57, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curtiss-Wright is more favorable than Indoor Harvest.

Profitability

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -948.81% Curtiss-Wright 10.98% 17.76% 8.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Curtiss-Wright’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indoor Harvest $160,000.00 12.48 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion 2.15 $214.89 million $5.03 22.06

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Indoor Harvest does not pay a dividend. Curtiss-Wright pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats Indoor Harvest on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand. The company's products include Modular HP-Aeroponics, Low Tide VFRack, and Shallow Raft VFRack platforms. It also provides advanced cultivation methods and processes. The company offers its technologies for the cannabis industry that enables the manipulation of the plants environment to influence the phenotypic expression of the plant. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves for use in the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and naval propulsion and auxiliary equipment, including coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

