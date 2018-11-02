Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.75 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 1,034,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $886.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

