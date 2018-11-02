Imperial Capital Analysts Give Halcon Resources (HK) a $6.00 Price Target

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) received a $6.00 price target from investment analysts at Imperial Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Halcon Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of HK stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Halcon Resources has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $525.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 4.29.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 135.43%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halcon Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HK. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Halcon Resources by 111.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

