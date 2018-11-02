Impax Asset Management Group Plc (IPX) Insider Sells £232,000 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £232,000 ($303,149.09).

LON:IPX opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 214 ($2.80).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

