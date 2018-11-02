Impax Asset Management Group Plc (IPX) Insider Sells £232,000 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £232,000 ($303,149.09).

LON:IPX opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 214 ($2.80).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

