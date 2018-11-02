Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CX Institutional bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.