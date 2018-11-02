IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Position Reduced by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5,788.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $52.47 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

