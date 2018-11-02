IGToken (IG) Reaches Market Cap of $442,759.00

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. IGToken has a total market capitalization of $442,759.00 and approximately $602,352.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IGToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, IGToken has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00150262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00251221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.81 or 0.09940787 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IGToken Profile

IGToken’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,846,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,783,008,302 tokens. IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net . The official website for IGToken is igtoken.net

IGToken Token Trading

IGToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IGToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IGToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IGToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

