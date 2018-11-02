IGM Financial (IGM) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.13.

IGM stock opened at C$32.85 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$31.54 and a one year high of C$45.69.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$815.96 million for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

