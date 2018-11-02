IGM Financial (IGIFF) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

IGIFF opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

