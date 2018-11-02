Ifs Securities Begins Coverage on Lilis Energy (LLEX)

Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LLEX. Williams Capital cut shares of Lilis Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lilis Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

LLEX stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Lilis Energy has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Lilis Energy had a negative return on equity of 419.18% and a negative net margin of 115.71%.

In related news, Director David M. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Vertex sold 117,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $555,525.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,043,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,524,380.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,850 and have sold 7,181,832 shares valued at $35,189,197.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 49,441 shares in the last quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 4,700.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

