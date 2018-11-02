IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,972 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 189,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,745,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NVS opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.