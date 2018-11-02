IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,655 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

BAX opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

