IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $394,000 Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,960,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 480,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after buying an additional 208,922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,516,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,438,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. ValuEngine raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $151.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $630,453.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.