IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $374,000 Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,474,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,382,000 after acquiring an additional 793,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,228,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION opened at $47.58 on Friday. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.19.

In other news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca K. Robinson sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $341,903.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $938,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

