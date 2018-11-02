IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,704 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,557,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,069,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 595,358 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,361,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Cognex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

