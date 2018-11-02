ICOS Price Tops $3.24 on Major Exchanges (ICOS)

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. ICOS has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,833.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOS token can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00050800 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. In the last week, ICOS has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149610 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00251582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.09760272 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ICOS Profile

ICOS’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 521,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,492 tokens. ICOS’s official website is icos.icobox.io . ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICOS

ICOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

