Icahn Enterprises LP Announces Dividend of $1.75 (IEP)

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IEP stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.50. 103,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

