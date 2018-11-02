IBM (IBM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $198.00 to $185.00 and set a $149.24 rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a $149.24 rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a $149.24 rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IBM from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.02.

IBM stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.67. 543,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. IBM has a 1-year low of $114.09 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. IBM’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $495,851.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of IBM by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,854,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,649,000 after purchasing an additional 359,868 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of IBM by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,123,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 766,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IBM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 205,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

