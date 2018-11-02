Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Purchases 3,775 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.72 per share, with a total value of $232,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HY opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

