Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of HY stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,533. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.72 per share, for a total transaction of $232,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.78 per share, with a total value of $340,626.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,475 in the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 40.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

