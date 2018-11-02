Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 35,000 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,171,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,837,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 880,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,721,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,398,000 after buying an additional 207,898 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after buying an additional 795,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after buying an additional 109,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,505.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,231. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

