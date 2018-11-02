Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 30.3% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA opened at $138.66 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LEA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

