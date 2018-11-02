Husky Energy (HSE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.90

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.90 and last traded at C$18.02, with a volume of 1127631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.35.

HSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities cut Husky Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.54.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. Husky Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of C$6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

About Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

