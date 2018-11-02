Huncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63.00 (HNC)

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Huncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huncoin has traded up 99.1% against the U.S. dollar. Huncoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $63.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00802326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020557 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010816 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Huncoin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 44,798,593 coins. The official website for Huncoin is huncoin.org . Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin

Buying and Selling Huncoin

Huncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

