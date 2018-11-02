Hudson Global (HSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of HSON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 5,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,499. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $256,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing.

