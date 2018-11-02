Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.87. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

