Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Director John F. Malloy Purchases 994 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director John F. Malloy purchased 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.82 per share, with a total value of $100,215.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,676.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,241 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 156.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $1,496,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.