HSBC Reiterates “GBX 66” Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

HSBC set a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 58 ($0.76) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 76.28 ($1.00).

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 59.62 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 69,622,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

