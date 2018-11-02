HSBC (HSBA) PT Set at GBX 750 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 684 ($8.94) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 719.86 ($9.41).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 648.80 ($8.48) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a one year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total transaction of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

