HSBC Analysts Give Grand City Properties (GYC) a €30.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.71 ($28.73).

GYC stock opened at €21.54 ($25.05) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

