Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

