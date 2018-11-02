HomeStreet (HMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. FIG Partners set a $30.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,602. The company has a market cap of $714.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $250,132.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,617.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HomeStreet by 438.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $175,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

