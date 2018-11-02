HOLD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,734.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $13,734.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150570 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00252170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.42 or 0.09918864 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

